Tourism Ministry recruits PegiPegi

JAKARTA, 28 September 2021: Indonesia’s Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy is partnering with online travel agency PegiPegi to revive the Indonesian tourism industry and help kickstart recovery.

Antara News reported the Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno would back collaboration between national and international brands if it advances Indonesia’s tourism and creative economy.

“This is a form of synergy that must continue so that Indonesia becomes more advanced and resilient to rise from the conditions that we currently face,” Uno noted as he quoted from the text of the official statement last week.

Regarding the OTA, PegiPegi, the collaboration is in the form of co-branding and data exchange related to the ministry’s campaign to encourage “Clean and Safe and Cleanliness, Health, Safety, and Environment Sustainability” (CHSE).

PegiPegi will deliver the ministry’s safety protocols to customers while aiming to increase domestic tourists and comply with tourism safety.

Hotels and other accommodation facilities with Clean and Safe features have passed tests on the environment, room cleanliness, restaurant and laundry, and providing additional training for hotel staff.

In addition, PegiPegi encourages people to explore more destinations in Indonesia, such as the five super-priority destinations of Borobudur, Lake Toba, Labuan Bajo, Likupang, and Mandalika.

Deputy for marketing for the Tourism and Creative Economy Agency Nia Niscaya explained that the co-branding partnership encompasses offline and online joint promotions, special products by partners, and sharing knowledge with the tourism industry.

PegiPegi is a leading provider of online reservations for flight tickets, hotels, train tickets, buses, and travel for domestic and outbound Indonesian travellers.

It is connected to more than 28.000 domestic and international hotel options, 15.000 flight routes, 4.000 train routes and partners with 253 bus and travel fleets that are bookable through the website and mobile application.

Visit: https://www.pegipegi.com/

(Source: Antara News)