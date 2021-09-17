TAT signs MoU on carbon-neutral tourism

BANGKOK, 17 September 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with seven partner organisations to drive efforts to reach zero-emission tourism goals.

Partners in the project come from three ministries – Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, and Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, as well the private sector.

The MoU signing ceremony presided was hosted by the Minister of Tourism and Sports, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, Warawut Silpa-archa, and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Anek Laothamatas.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said: “The MoU signals an important step forward in Thailand’s efforts to reduce the impacts of climate change, both because of the intended goals and the increased cooperation among the government and private sectors.”

Under the MoU directives, eight partner organisations are committed to achieving the following goals:

(1) Jointly develop knowledge related to net-zero carbon tourism suitable for the context of the Thai tourism business sector;

(2) Support the development of net-zero carbon tourism management, drive tourism routes, activities, services, and innovations managed with this concept in the Thai tourism and business events industry;

(3) Promote a net-zero carbon approach within the demand-supply of the Thai tourism and business events industry to manage and access design guidelines and facilitate carbon offsets;

(4) Raise public awareness about climate change.

Along with TAT, the seven other partner organisations are the Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, Thailand Science Research and Innovation, Thai Chamber of Commerce and Board of Trade of Thailand, Thai Ecotourism and Adventure Travel Association, Program Management Unit for Competitiveness and Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization.

(Source: TAT)

