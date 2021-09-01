STB partners with wellness channel

SINGAPORE, 1 September 2021: ClassPass and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) have launched a one-year partnership to jointly promote Singapore’s wellness offerings and enhance the city’s attractiveness as an urban wellness destination.

This is the first such partnership in Singapore for ClassPass. It is also STB’s first since outlining Singapore’s goal to be a leading urban wellness haven at the Tourism Industry Conference in April 2021.

As Singapore boasts a wide variety of health and fitness experiences alongside complementary health and alternative therapies, the partnership aims to build on this strong foundation by providing businesses with a global platform to share their offerings with local and international audiences while raising awareness for wellness in Singapore.

ClassPass and STB will jointly launch a domestic campaign in the first quarter of 2022, to encourage locals to participate in wellness and fitness activities through the ClassPass platform. As part of the campaign, ClassPass will launch challenges that reward participants when they book a variety of wellness experiences on the ClassPass platform.

To further raise awareness and advocacy for local wellness experiences, ClassPass and STB will collaborate to develop video content. The first series will highlight interesting wellness offerings to be discovered within different Singapore neighbourhoods, while a second series will spotlight innovative wellness businesses on the ClassPass platform, the stories behind these businesses, and how these entrepreneurs turned their passions into possibilities.

As Singapore prepares to reopen its borders progressively, the partnership will also showcase Singapore’s wellness and fitness offerings through engaging content to drive consideration amongst international visitors.

To start, ClassPass will work with its partners to organise a series of wellness activations against the backdrop of popular landmarks in Singapore. The live-streamed activations will be complemented by a tour of the location where the activity takes place, showcasing Singapore to ClassPass’s global audience, allowing them to experience Singapore from afar.

ClassPass users can expect new wellness listings on the platform, ranging from health therapies such as traditional Chinese medicine to wellness-related attraction tickets and mental wellness services such as personal coaching and sound healing therapy.

From 27 August, interested businesses can sign up at https://classpass.com/partners/singapore-tourism-board or reach out to ClassPass at singapore@classpass.com for more information on the campaign. An additional sign-on bonus of SGD200 will be awarded to those that join ClassPass within the month of September.

Singapore Tourism Board director sports Ong Ling Lee said: “The partnership with ClassPass supports our goal of establishing Singapore as a leading urban wellness haven. As travel gradually resumes, we hope it will boost our destination attractiveness and drive visitorship to Singapore, with visitors leaving feeling physically and mentally better than when they arrived.”

ClassPass is the largest fitness and wellness aggregator in the world, operating in 30 countries. Singapore is one of ClassPass’s flagship Asian markets, where there are almost 1,000 fitness and wellness businesses partners in the city – from gyms, cycling, strength training, boxing and yoga studios to massage, spas, meditation, hotels, and plenty more. All registered businesses in Singapore’s fitness and wellness industry are eligible to partner with ClassPass free of charge.