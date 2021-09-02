Star connects Indian cities

BENGALURU, India, 2 September 2021: Star Air launched new non-stop air routes earlier this week between the cities of Jamnagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Pursuing its mission to connect India’s numerous Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Star Air is the first airline in India to operate non-stop flights between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The service will help thousands of business and leisure travellers who previously had to travel overland or via connecting air services.

Star Air aircrafts (Embraer 145) at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru

Following the launch of the Jamnagar and Hyderabad service, Star Air will now focus on expanding its network to Nagpur and other cities. Currently, it offers scheduled flight services to 13 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat and Tirupati.

“Our new route between Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru will not only save our customers time but also increase convenience. We are dedicated to providing the best aviation services at the most reasonable prices. Star Air is proud to operate the first direct flight between these cities and achieve stellar travel connectivity,” said Star Air chairman Sanjay Ghodawat

Star Air launched its new route with a starting fare of INR3,699. It flies the new route every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.

Star Air is the aviation arm of prominent Indian business conglomerate Sanjay Ghodawat Group.