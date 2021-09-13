Seven Seas Grandeur first cruises on sale

SINGAPORE, 13 September 2021: Regent Seven Seas Cruises latest ship, Seven Seas Grandeur, will commence her inaugural season in November 2023, offering 17 voyages in the Caribbean and the Mediterranean, plus two transatlantic crossings.

Beautiful Caribbean Sea at sunset

Ranging from seven to 16 nights, cruise packages for the Seven Seas Grandeur’s inaugural season go on sale 23 September 2021.

Seven Seas Grandeur will host only 750 guests and has a gross tonnage of 55,500, providing among the highest space ratios and staff-to-guest ratios in the industry.

She is a sister ship to Seven Seas Explorer and Seven Seas Splendour.

Seven Seas Grandeur’s first sailing will start 25 November 2023, when she makes her way across the Atlantic on a 14-night cruise from Barcelona, Spain to Miami, Florida visiting, Seville (Cadiz), Spain; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; and the pink sand beaches of Bermuda.