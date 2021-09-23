Sabre appoints South Pacific boss

SINGAPORE, 23 September 2021: Sabre Corporation, a software and technology provider powering the travel industry, has promoted Nicole Regel to oversee the Sabre Travel Solutions agency business across Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific.





Regal, whose career in the travel business spans more than 25 years, has been promoted to senior director in a significantly expanded role as she takes on the leadership of the Australia and New Zealand team. She also retains her role overseeing Sabre’s ongoing partnership with the Flight Centre Travel Group.

Her focus will remain on leveraging Sabre’s best-in-class technologies and unrivalled access to global markets to grow its travel business in the region.

She has experience across the wholesale, airline, TMC, and technology sectors and has held leadership roles within operations, sales, and account management. The move builds on three years as Sabre’s director, global accounts, and high-level roles within other well-known travel and airline businesses, including CT Connections, Virgin Australia, and Creative Holidays.

As senior director, she will continue to be based in Sydney, reporting into Sabre’s regional headquarters in Singapore.