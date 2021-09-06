KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia 1 September 2021: Eight of Sabah’s tourism industry players participated in the Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2021 that concluded on Sunday.

The PATA Travel Mart is the signature event of the Pacific Asia Travel Association and is the longest-running travel trade show in the Asia Pacific.

Registration as exhibitors-cum-sellers was supported by Sabah Tourism Board that created the Sabah virtual booth. The eight participating exhibitors were i-World Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd, Borneo Excursions (AHSB Rentacar Sdn Bhd), Traverse Tours Sdn Bhd, Kinabalu Heritage Tours and Car Rental Sdn Bhd, Shangri-La Tanjung Aru Resort, Promenade Hotel Kota Kinabalu, Tabin Wildlife Holidays Sdn Bhd and Sutera Sanctuary Lodges.

Sabah Tourism also sponsored five travel vouchers comprising a package of three- Day, two-night stays at selected five-star accommodation in Sabah.

Sabah Tourism secured 27 pre-scheduled appointments during the virtual PATA Travel Mart and reached out to more than 100 interested buyers through the platform.

“As we anticipate the reopening of borders, travelling in other parts of the world are slowly picking up their momentum. Trends are changing, buyers need to be updated, and sellers are encouraged to build up their network again,” said Sabah Tourism Board chief executive officer Noredah Othman.

“The virtual PATA Travel Mart is an excellent platform for our industry players, not only for networking but contracting opportunities and staying updated,” she added.

Sabah Tourism Board was virtually at the show from 0900 to 1700 on 4 to 5 September 2021.

CEO, Pn Noredah Othman was a panellist at the ‘Tour Operator and DMC Insights Exchange and Products Briefing’ a session on 1 September. She shared a podium spot with other regional destination representatives from Japan and Sarawak.

The Virtual PATA Travel Mart 2021 was conducted with a 100% digital format making it convenient for delegates to learn the latest travel products and connect with new business partners when travel is severely restricted across the Asia-Pacific due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Visit: www.sabahtourism.com