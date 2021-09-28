PATTAYA, Thailand, 28 September 2021: As part of the hotel group’s corporate social responsibility programme, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group has launched a platform to help local communities and those in need.

The ‘Feed the Community programme’ allows guests and business partners to purchase meals for delivery to various charities, frontline health workers, and those in need in local communities.

Royal Cliff’s Human Resources team makes frequent visits to local charities to see where help is most needed to direct donations quickly to people in need. All the food is prepared by Royal Cliff’s chefs, who follow the highest safety and hygiene standards and safety measures to combat the outbreak.

Royal Cliff Hotels Group has also received the International Organisation of Standardisation 22000 (ISO 22000: 2018), the latest Food Safety Management certificate.









This month, Royal Cliff has donated food boxes to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center (ATCC), which looks after children who have been abused and rescued from human trafficking. Through the support of its generous guests, clients, and business partners, food boxes were also distributed weekly to hundreds of those in need who gathered at Bali Hai Pier and other Pattaya donation points organised by the city during these difficult times.

Royal Cliff is thankful for the donations from the corporate community, including the ManyCai Company and Benze Official Company, and the generous financial contributions of the hotel’s guests who share the common goal of providing aid to people in need.

Situated on a 64-acre private parkland estate overlooking the Gulf of Thailand, the Royal Cliff Hotels Group operates four award-winning hotels providing guests from home and abroad with the ultimate experience. It has recently set another benchmark for social responsibility excellence by adding the Asia Responsible Enterprise Award (AREA) to its distinctive portfolio of awards and accolades.

