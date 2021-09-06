PATA hands out Gold Awards

BANGKOK, 6 September 2021: The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) will announce the winners of the 2021 PATA Gold Awards at an online ceremony on 1230, 8 September, hosted by the anchor sponsor Macau.

The annual awards are usually presented during a lunch event at the Pata Travel Mart, but as the trade show continues for the second year in a row as a virtual event, Macau, the awards sponsor, is hosting a standalone virtual ceremony using the Zoom platform.

This year’s awards will recognise the achievements of 18 Gold Awards and two Grand Title Winners during the virtual 2021 PATA Gold Awards presentation. The winners were chosen by an independent judging committee of 18 select travel industry peers from around the world.

PATA CEO Liz Ortiguera said: “The winners of the PATA Gold Awards set industry standards for excellence and innovation and provides the association with the perfect opportunity to recognise and reward the very best the Asia Pacific travel industry has to offer.

“I encourage all industry stakeholders to join us in celebrating the achievements of all the winners and be inspired by their accomplishments.”

Registration is open for the virtual event at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Apkpo2PyQqKOB1_wuB0OTg.