Myanmar extends international flight ban

YANGON, 1 September 2021: Myanmar’s Ministry of Transport and Communications extended the ban on all international flights to and from Myanmar until midnight on 30 September.

Claiming the international flight ban is essential to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, the Department of Civil Aviation first introduced the so-called temporary measure at the end of December 2020 and has extended it at the close of each month since.

Myanmar Airways International is the only Myanmar-based airline operating so-called special relief flights but on a restricted basis.

The airline confirmed 30 August, it intends to serve from its Yangon base Kuala Lumpur (KUL), Seoul (ICN) and Bangkok (BKK), subject to permission by the authorities, but services to Singapore and Kolkata India will be suspended until at least 30 September.

MAI issued details of its “Simplified Travel Policy” applicable to passengers impacted by the extension of the international flight ban.

They can change the date of travel without incurring a fee or make a refund request option until the deadline of 30 November 2021.

Travel vouchers will be provided for non-refundable tickets, and standard refund rules apply for standard tickets. Travel vouchers are non-transferable but remain valid until 31 December 2021

Myanmar’s Ministry of Health reported 3,583 new Covid-19 cases on 30 August, bringing the tally in the country to 395,883. Fatalities increased by 104, bringing the total to 15,287, according to the official statement.

Meanwhile, Myanmar’s State Administration Council on Monday has further extended the so-called “public holiday” from 1 to 10 September, although the banks are required to remain open. Schools and universities remain closed for the same period.