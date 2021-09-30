Kew on cue to expand in Asia

BANGKOK 30 September 2021: Kew Green Hotels, a UK-based hotel management company with over 55 hotels in its portfolio, continues its global expansion with the signing of three properties in Bangkok.

The latest deals to manage properties in the Thai capital comes under Siamese and Kew Green Management Company and involves Crowne Plaza Rama 9, Cassia by Banyan Tree Rama 9 and Cassia by Banyan Tree Ram Intra.





This is in addition to the earlier signing of four hotels under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts brand due to open in Bangkok starting at the end of 2021. It will give Kew Green seven hotels in Thailand.

Kew Green Hotels is also growing its global partnerships with the award-winning Light Human Hotels. The first round of hotel openings begins with Light Human Hotels Vila Real Porto in Portugal in 2022, followed by Light Human Hotel Curitiba in Brazil from 2023.

Future Light Human Hotels, managed by Kew Green Hotels, will include Paris, Porto Marina in Portugal, Miami, Corsica, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Kew Green Hotels chief executive officer Chris Dexter remarked: “We are delighted to be continuing our expansion globally, both into Southeast Asia, as well as in the Americas and in Europe. This announcement reflects Kew Green Hotels’ broadening expertise in the international hotel market and reputation for operational excellence, strong commercial awareness and industry-leading profit delivery.”

Siamese and Kew Green Management Company Thailand will launch seven properties in the heart of Bangkok from late 2021: The Wyndham Queen Convention Centre, Wyndham Garden Sukhumvit 42, Ramada Plaza by Wyndham Sukhumvit 48, Ramada by Wyndham Sukhumvit 87, Cassia by Banyan Tree Group Rama 9, Crowne Plaza Bangkok Rama 9 and Cassia by Banyan Tree Group Ram Intra.

Alongside the launch of the seven properties, Kew Green Hotels will also open its commercial hub for Southeast Asia in Bangkok to support growth in the region.