BANGKOK, 7 September 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leadinghotel operator, bolsters safety measures for Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin with a new policy requiring all international and domestic visitors to the hotel to be vaccinated.

The expanded health and safety policy, introduced to keep the wellbeing of staff and guests at the forefront, goes into effect from 9 September 2021 as Hua Hin gears up to open to international travellers as a quarantine-free destination in October 2021.







The measures apply to all guests staying in the resort, as well as visitors dining in the restaurants or utilising any of the facilities within the resort. The same policy, of course, also applies to all resort staff too, all of whom are fully vaccinated.

Under the new vaccination policy, guests will be asked to present proof of vaccination for at least one dose of a Thai FDA-approved Covid-19 vaccine, including Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sputnik V, Pfizer, and Moderna.

Travellers who have recovered from Covid-19 are also required to show proof of vaccination. Children 18 years and younger are exempt when accompanied by vaccinated parents.

The vaccination policy complements the group’s Centara Complete Care programme, implemented across all hotels and resorts since the beginning of the pandemic to ensure the protection, safety, and wellbeing of all guests and employees. Devised in partnership with ECOLAB and SGS, the global leaders in hygiene technologies and verification, respectively, the protocols include everything from increased sanitation, enhanced hygiene practices, and social distancing measures.

Guests can enjoy further peace of mind that in addition to the resort staff, all suppliers and delivery staff will only be allowed to enter the resort premises provided they are also vaccinated.

In the coming weeks, Centara Hotels & Resorts plans to expand this vaccination policy to other hotels in the group, as quarantine-free travel becomes possible in more destinations.

For more information or booking, travellers can contact the Centara Contact Centre at ccc@chr.co.th and +66(0) 2101 1234, or visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com