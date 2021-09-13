BANGKOK, 13 September 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, announces its recent achievement of the “GSTC-Recognised Standard” status from the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, a milestone achievement in the group’s commitment to long-term sustainability.

With the new GSTC Recognition, Centara is the first Asian hospitality group to formally incorporate the GSTC Criteria in its internal sustainability system called Centara EarthCare.

“We are delighted to have achieved the GSTC-Recognised Standard status, a crucial step in our journey to a sustainable future. By advancing socially and environmentally conscious business practices at Centara, we are directly ensuring that current and future generations can live healthier and better lives,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

It enhances tracking measures and improves environmental sustainability and social responsibility across the group’s portfolio spanning 84 properties across Thailand, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, China, Japan, Oman, Qatar, Cambodia, Turkey, Indonesia and the UAE. Centara has adopted the GSTC-recognised Greenview Portal, an industry-specific system for hotel companies.

To achieve the GSTC-Recognised Standard status, Centara EarthCare was thoroughly reviewed by technical experts and the assurance panel at GSTC to certify that the standard adheres to the four pillars of the GSTC Criteria: Environment, Social, Cultural, and Management principles.

As part of the group’s goals for a greener future is a roadmap to reduce energy and water usage by 20% within 10 years, as well as a significant reduction of waste and greenhouse gas emissions.

To achieve these goals, the group is implementing solar power projects and installing sub-metering systems for water and electrical management. Energy conservation measures and heating system upgrades are being implemented wherever possible.

“We remain committed to incorporate green practices into our management approaches and corporate identity. With the new GSTC-Recognised status, Centara EarthCare will be able to provide a clear benchmark and guidelines for projects to further the sustainability agenda to an internationally recognised standard,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts. EVP of Hotel Operations David Good.

By 2025, Centara aims to have 100% of its properties certified as sustainable by accredited certification bodies as a key element of the organisation’s long-term sustainability objectives and eliminate single-use plastic items in the entire guest journey.

For more information about Centara Sustainability, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/corporate-social-responsibility