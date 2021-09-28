Cebu Pacific boosts international flights

MANILA, 28 September 2021: Cebu Pacific airline says it will resume flights from Manila to Dubai starting 30 September following a series of repatriation flights.

The airline’s website flags six weekly flights to Dubai (no flight on Saturday) with a roundtrip fare of around PHP35250 in mid-October.

The airline also confirmed it would reinstate flights to Kuala Lumpur s4 October and Fukuoka on 5 November. Services to Japan will resume twice weekly to Nagoya on 2 October and Osaka on 4 October.

The privately-owned airline flies two special flights to Dubai this week to repatriate overseas Filipinos who want to return home from the Middle East. The airline has flown more than 2,400 Filipinos from the Middle East to Manila since July

Meanwhile, the airline celebrates its 25th anniversary with the launch of the new Cebu Pacific Gold and Platinum Credit Cards, in partnership with Go Rewards, UnionBank of the Philippines, and Visa.

Cardholders will get one point for every PHP100 spent with the airline. If used anywhere else, one point will be earned for every PHP200 spent. Cardholders will also get early alerts for promotional fares and other Go Rewards, UnionBank and Visa exclusive offers.

“We are very happy to announce this partnership with Go Rewards, UnionBank, and Visa. Through this, guests will now have easy access to value-for-money deals and rewards,” said vice president for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog.

Travellers who sign up before 31l December 2021 will receive Go Rewards bonus points which can be used to book flights. A Gold cardholder will receive 5,000 points, while a Platinum cardholder will gain 10,000 points.

CEB current operates flights to 32 domestic destinations which include Boracay, Bohol, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, and Siargao.