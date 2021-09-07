Carnival restarts more cruises

SINGAPORE, 7 September 2021: Carnival Cruise Line announced at the weekend the next round of ship restarts for November 2021 and beyond.

Eight of Carnival’s ships are already sailing, and more are due to restart in September and October.

Carnival Valor will follow Carnival Glory in New Orleans with four and five-night sailings starting on 1 November.

Carnival Legend will restart 14 November out of Baltimore in the US, replacing Carnival Pride, which restarts sailings from Baltimore on 12 September and then moves its homeport to Tampa following a Panama Canal repositioning cruise.

Carnival Radiance will have a new maiden voyage date of 13 December out of Long Beach (rescheduled from 5 November.

Carnival Pride’s new service from Tampa is scheduled to start on 14 November.

Carnival Conquest’s restart from Miami, originally planned for 8 October, has been rescheduled to 13 December.

Carnival Sensation’s 21 October restart from Mobile has been moved to January 2022.

Carnival is also advising guests booked in November and December that it will continue to meet the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s (CDC) standard of vaccinated cruises and that guests will need to present proof of both vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test at check-in (with a small number of capacity-restricted exemptions granted for children under 12 and other guests who cannot be vaccinated).

With the extension of Carnival Sensation’s restart, five ships operating out of US homeports will be moved to 2022: Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Paradise (Tampa); Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville) and Carnival Sensation (Mobile).

Separate from its US operations, Carnival has cancelled four additional sailings for both Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor out of Australia. Cruises on both ships are now cancelled up to and including 16 December 2021.