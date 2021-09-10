BWH CEO enters Hall of Fame

SINGAPORE, 10 September 2021: Best Western Hotels and Resorts president and CEO David Kong will be inducted into BTN Group’s Business Travel Hall of Fame later this year.

The Business Travel Hall of Fame, established in 2011, honours distinguished business travel leaders that have had a profound impact on the travel category.

Photo: www.cnbc.com.

Representing the lodging sector, Kong follows in the footsteps of industry giants, such as the founders of Hilton Hotels, Southwest Airlines, and JetBlue, CEOs of American Airlines, British Airways, Avis, Hertz and the chairmen of Hyatt, Marriott, and Concur.

Kong, the longest-serving CEO in the hotel industry, is being recognised as a trailblazer whose contributions will leave a lasting imprint on the travel industry.

“David’s induction into The BTN Group’s Business Travel Hall of Fame is a testament to the key role he has played as a leader and advocate in the business travel sector,” said BTN Group executive vice president Louis Magliaro. “His work to transform BWH Hotel Group into a global powerhouse has undoubtedly forever changed the landscape of the travel industry. With this recognition, we are celebrating both David’s personal contributions, as well as the contributions of BWH Hotel Group, to our industry.”

Kong responded: “I am deeply honoured to be recognised by BTN Group and inducted into the Business Travel Hall of Fame,” said Kong. “To be included among such a distinguished list of accomplished individuals is truly humbling.”

Under his leadership, BWH Group invested more than USD2 billion in property improvements and renovations. The group is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.