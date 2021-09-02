AirAsia X delays Q2 results filing

KUALA LUMPUR, 2 September 2021: AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) postponed the release of its second-quarter 2021 financial results to 30 September, taking advantage of a Bursa Securities’ month-long extension offered to all listed firms.

The airline was due to file results with the stock market on 31 August.

Edge Online first reported that the airline, currently under a restructuring plan, would take advantage of the stock market’s concession on reporting quarterly financial reports due at the end of July and extended to August.

The low-cost, long-haul airline acknowledged in its announcement to the stock exchange that it was required to forward its latest quarterly reports to the Bursa Securities for public release by 31 August 2021, which is not later than two months after the end of the quarter ending 30 June.

However, following the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing enforcement of the Full Movement Control Order imposed by the government to contain the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak in Malaysia, Bursa Securities granted a month extension for issuance of the quarterly reports and annual reports.

AAX confirmed it was taking up the automatic extension of time of one month for the issuance of AAX’s Quarterly Results FPE 30/06/2021 granted by Bursa Securities.

“The company will endeavour to make the necessary issuance as soon as possible and continue to comply with the continuing disclosure obligations under the Main Market Listing Requirements, including making an immediate announcement of any material information to ensure that shareholders and investors continue to receive material and financial information in a timely manner,” the airline stated in its announcement to the stock exchange.