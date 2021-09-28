AirAsia rewards loyalty

KUALA LUMPUR, 28 September 2021: AirAsia Unlimited Pass (Cuti-Cuti Malaysia) holders can redeem one return-free flight* to Langkawi or any domestic destination to compensate for the missed travel opportunities brought by the quarantine restrictions imposed over the past year.

AirAsia’s says it rewards loyal customers for their continuous support amidst the global health crisis.

Airasia Super App CEO Amanda Woo said: “We would like to reward all cuti-cuti Malaysia Unlimited Pass holders with a free flight to any domestic destination. We hope they will use this opportunity to go for their long-overdue holiday in Langkawi or for any essential travel to domestic destinations. This is another initiative crafted to stimulate and revitalise Malaysia’s domestic tourism in support of the government’s effort, especially with regards to the Langkawi travel bubble and other destinations that will follow soon.”

*Current travel period: 11 October 2021 to 30 June 2022. Only AK flights are allowed for redemption now. Fourteen days advance purchase is required between the booking period of 27 September 2021 to 27 December 2021.