AirAsia Langkawi flight starts 16 September

SEPANG, Malaysia, 14 September 2021: AirAsia returns to the skies flying to Langkawi one of the most popular domestic leisure destinations starting 16 September.

Safe travel is made possible through contactless technology such as seamless self-check-in that allows for easy uploading and instant verification of health and vaccination documents via the airasia Super App, before heading to the airport. The measure will go a long way to reducing queues at airport counters. All flights will be served by a fully-vaccinated flight crew.

AirAsia recommends passengers check carefully for any travel restrictions or special requirements for travel to Langkawi and other destinations, including health documents. These requirements may change from time to time.

AirAsia has made self-check-in mandatory to minimise physical contact and overcrowding at the airport. You can easily do this via the airasia Super App or the airasia.com website as early as 14 days before your departure date. Passengers must upload any required vaccination or health documents during the online check-in process for real-time verification.

Limited assisted check-in

Counter check-in service will only be available for guests with reduced mobility, those travelling with an infant (under 24 months of age), and young guests travelling alone. A counter check-in fee will apply to guests not specified above.

Travellers must arrive at the airport four hours before departure to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.

Passengers must wear a face mask before, during and after the flight. The regular three-ply mask will do, or you may opt for double-masking for better protection. Masks with an open valve are not permitted onboard AirAsia flights.

Must use the app

Make full use of the airasia Super App. Download and install on your smartphone. This is the only all-in-one app that you need for your journey – from flight to hotel bookings, checking in, health document verification, through to boarding with your e-Boarding Pass and inflight services.

Use contactless kiosks at the airport to print baggage tags and self-drop your bags. If you have bags to check-in, remember to pre-book your baggage online at the time of booking up to 4 hours before your flight to enjoy the best savings. Once you have checked in online, simply scan the QR code on your e-Boarding Pass at the check-in kiosk to print the baggage tags and proceed to the self baggage drop counters to load your bags.

Contactless payment option

All AirAsia service counters at airports in Malaysia accept digital payment using e-wallet, online banking and credit/debit card transactions.