AirAsia Indonesia extends flight suspension

JAKARTA, 9 September 2021: AirAsia Indonesia has extended its temporary hibernation of scheduled commercial flights until 30 September 2021.

The airline said the decision was made to support the government’s efforts to control the fluctuating Covid-19 situation in Indonesia.

However, AirAsia Indonesia remains committed to serving chartered and cargo flights to support the repatriation of travellers and shipment of goods and other essential purposes in strict health and safety protocols.

The airline said it would continue to evaluate the situation closely and be prepared to reinstate scheduled flight services at any time as the Covid-19 situation improves.

Travellers can convert their flight booking into a credit account that is valid for future redemption for 730 days (two years). Alternatively, they can move their flights unlimited times without any charges to any date prior to 30 November 2021. Passenger requests for a refund will be evaluated on a case by case basis.