Tourism Malaysia names new Singapore director

SINGAPORE, 20 August 2021: Tourism Malaysia names Salahuddin Mohd Ariffin as the new director of its Singapore office effective this month.

He succeeds Edzuar Zar Ayob Azari, who completed his tenure in Singapore and has transferred to a post in the Tourism Malaysia head office Putrajaya.

Salahuddin has more than 30 years of experience working for Tourism Malaysia. Before he was appointed director Singapore, he worked in two overseas offices in Frankfurt, Germany and New York, USA. He also served in the regional office in Kuching, Sarawak.

His immediate task is to promote Malaysia in readiness for the return of international travel and reinforce tourism relationships and cooperation with both consumer and travel trade audiences in Singapore. Tourism Malaysia is working on creative ideas with the travel trade in Singapore and other source markets worldwide in readiness for when international borders reopen.