Thailand activates Phuket 7+7 stay option

BANGKOK, 18 August 2021: Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved a proposal to allow travellers participating in the Phuket Sandbox scheme to travel to other specified destinations after seven days.

According to the Tourism Council of Thailand, the resolution was passed at a CCSA meeting chaired by the Prime minister on 16 August.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tourism Council of Thailand.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been lobbying for the so-called 7+ 7 extension that shortens the mandatory stay in Phuket Province to seven days. It allows fully vaccinated international travellers, who have also tested Covid-19 negative during their stay, to travel to other designated destinations in southern Thailand for a further seven days.

Foreign tourists who participated in Phuket Sandbox projects can extend their trip to Surat Thani province (Samui, Koh Phangan and Tao islands), Krabi (Phi Phi, Ngai, Railay islands) and Phang Nga (Khao Lak and Yao Noi and Yao Yai islands).

The announcement green flagged the 7+7 extension, but travel experts advised travellers to be cautious until the project is up and running and embassies are on the same page regarding the Certificate of Entry requirements.

However, it is understood details have already been forwarded to Thai embassies and ​​consulates, allowing them to issue COE approval that pegs the 7+7 extension into the authorisation.

Richard Barrow was the first travel blogger to report on the 7+7 approval on Tuesday, confirming that Phuket Sandbox international travellers need to spend the first seven days on the island before moving elsewhere on sealed routes for another seven days. His post prompted a deluge of Facebook questions and comments, mostly welcoming the reduced stay in Phuket.

However, one response suggested the authorities should “understand that most people using the Phuket sandbox are returning Thais and long-term ex-pats avoiding expensive quarantine in Bangkok. They chose Phuket not to spend money but to save money. They are not going on a long excursion to the islands as it will cost a fortune. They will stay in Phuket and wait until they can go back to their houses and families. Please stop pretending that Phuket sandbox is about tourism.”

More than 21,000 international travellers have visited the island on the Phuket Sandbox project since it started on 1 July.

Another comment pointed out that “foreign governments are now actively warning citizens about travelling to Thailand. When such warnings activate, your insurance might not work anymore.”