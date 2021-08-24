THAI revises flight schedule

BANGKOK, 24 August 2021: Thai Airways International has revised its flight schedule through to the end of October as demand for air travel on both domestic and international routes shows improvement.
Domestic (one-way flights)
These flights will operate during September and October 2021 and comply with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand rules and announcements.
Twice-weekly flights from Bangkok to Phuket
• Flight TG922 departs from Bangkok every Thursday.
• Flight TG916 departs from Bangkok every Friday.
Flights to support the Phuket Sandbox
1. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (vv): one flight per week every Thursday.
2. Bangkok – Phuket – London (vv): one flight per week every Friday.
3. Bangkok – Paris – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Thursday.
4. Bangkok – Zurich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday.
Intercontinental (roundtrips)
1. Bangkok – London: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.
2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice-weekly flights every Saturday and Sunday.
3. Bangkok – Copenhagen: twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Saturday.(Remark: These three flights will operate only on Saturday in September.)
4. Bangkok – Sydney: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.
Regional (roundtrips)
1. Bangkok – Singapore: one flight per week every Wednesday (in October 2021).
2. Bangkok – Osaka: twice-weekly flights every Thursday and Saturday.
3. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
4. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Saturday.
5. Bangkok – Nagoya: twice-weekly flights every Thursday and Sunday.
6. Bangkok – Seoul: twice-weekly flights every Thursday and Sunday.
7. Bangkok – Taipei: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday.
8. Bangkok – Jakarta: one flight per week every Wednesday.