THAI revises flight schedule

BANGKOK, 24 August 2021: Thai Airways International has revised its flight schedule through to the end of October as demand for air travel on both domestic and international routes shows improvement.

Domestic (one-way flights)

These flights will operate during September and October 2021 and comply with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand rules and announcements.

Twice-weekly flights from Bangkok to Phuket

• Flight TG922 departs from Bangkok every Thursday.

• Flight TG916 departs from Bangkok every Friday.

Flights to support the Phuket Sandbox

1. Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt (vv): one flight per week every Thursday.

2. Bangkok – Phuket – London (vv): one flight per week every Friday.

3. Bangkok – Paris – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Thursday.

4. Bangkok – Zurich – Phuket – Bangkok: one flight per week every Friday.

Intercontinental (roundtrips)

1. Bangkok – London: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.

2. Bangkok – Frankfurt: twice-weekly flights every Saturday and Sunday.

3. Bangkok – Copenhagen: twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Saturday.(Remark: These three flights will operate only on Saturday in September.)

4. Bangkok – Sydney: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Sunday.

Regional (roundtrips)

1. Bangkok – Singapore: one flight per week every Wednesday (in October 2021).

2. Bangkok – Osaka: twice-weekly flights every Thursday and Saturday.

3. Bangkok – Tokyo (Narita): three flights per week every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

4. Bangkok – Tokyo (Haneda): twice-weekly flights every Tuesday and Saturday.

5. Bangkok – Nagoya: twice-weekly flights every Thursday and Sunday.

6. Bangkok – Seoul: twice-weekly flights every Thursday and Sunday.

7. Bangkok – Taipei: twice-weekly flights every Wednesday and Friday.

8. Bangkok – Jakarta: one flight per week every Wednesday.