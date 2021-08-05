SINGAPORE 5 August 2021: Majestic Princess returned to Seattle on 1 August, concluding its sailing to Alaska and marking the first successful United States voyage for Princess Cruises following the extended pause in operations.

The ship became the line’s first ship to return to service, kicking off the partial season of Alaska sailings departing through 26 September 2021. The round-trip, seven-day cruise visited Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.









In addition to visiting signature ports, glaciers and attractions, guests onboard Majestic Princess this summer will enjoy authentic Alaska-themed activities offered throughout the award-winning “North to Alaska” programme that brings together local personalities, culture and Alaska seafood to immerse guests in the history and traditions of The Last Frontier. Signature speciality dining, Movies Under the Stars, production shows and Discovery@SEA programmes are also available – from original musicals, magic shows, feature films, top comedians and original game shows, guests will be entertained while onboard Majestic Princess.

“Welcome back to Princess, is what I said to our guests while I was cruising with them onboard Majestic Princess for our first Return to Alaska cruise,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “From the very beginning, Alaska has been at the core of Princess Cruises and has really helped shape the very essence of who we are today. While visiting ports of call, I personally expressed my gratitude to our port partners and elected officials who were instrumental in our return and joined me in warmly welcoming guests to their picturesque communities.”

This fall, Princess Cruises will begin sailing from Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Ft. Lauderdale. Starting between 25 September and 28 November 2021, cruises onboard eight Princess MedallionClass™ ships will once again take guests to the Caribbean, Panama Canal, Mexico, Hawaii, and the California Coast.

Princess cruises sailings through 2021 are available for guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination. Crew vaccinations will be in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Princess MedallionClass Vacation

Majestic Princess offers TrulyTouchless experiences with more ways to support physical distancing and personalization that simplifies the guest experience and delivers next-level service supporting new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card and pairs with embedded IoT (“Internet of things”) – driven innovative technology to significantly expand touch-free options and personalization onboard Majestic Princess. The cruise line just announced CrewCall service on demand is available on stateroom TVs as well as the MedallionClass app and leverages the innovative OceanMedallion wearable to guide a crew member to a guest’s exact location to be of service to the guest.

Additional features include:

Touchless embarkation and disembarkation

Keyless stateroom entry

Completely contactless commerce

Simplified safety training

On-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

Guest service requests via mobile device chat

Location-based gaming and wagering

Entertainment content via smart devices

Majestic Princess offers the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom so that guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

