KUCHING, 9 August 2021: Another 1,000 Grab Malaysia drivers have successfully completed the Sarawak Ambassadors Programme on E-learning for E-hailing Drivers.

Sarawak Tourism Board awarded certificates last Friday with 220 drivers out of 1,000, achieving a perfect 100% score.

The one-of-a-kind Sarawak Ambassadors Programme on E-learning for E-hailing Drivers was launched in October last year In collaboration with Grab Malaysia (GRAB) and is set to reach out to 5,000 Grab drivers in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu and Miri.

It is part of STB’s continuous effort to raise awareness and boost the tourism industry in Sarawak by cultivating drivers to become Sarawak Tourism ambassadors by enriching their knowledge of Sarawak as a tourism destination. Since its launch, a total of 2,183 e-hailing Grab drivers have completed the tourism training modules.

Drivers were trained online through Grab Malaysia’s ‘Axonify’, an e-learning platform under the Grab Academy. The modules for the e-learning are facilitated by SATT College to cover the southern, central and northern regions of Sarawak. The modules are available in English, Malay and Mandarin language.

STB Chief Executive Officer Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor presented the 1,000 certificates and Sarawak Ambassador car stickers to Grab Sarawak regional operations manager, Joyce Lee, who received them on behalf of the 1,000 drivers.

“Tourism is an inclusive sector, and we want more people to be tourism ambassadors who are equipped to welcome our visitors, rather than just a handful, once the borders reopen. That is when the whole industry will thrive further, not only in the hands of a few people. The multiplier effect will be even better,” Sharzede said.

To further strengthen the tourism ecosystem, STB has initiated other campaigns to support the local tourism sector, such as the intra-state Sia Sitok Sarawak campaign, Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund and the Visitors Incentive Package (VIP) incentives.

For more information, see Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com.