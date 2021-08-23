KOTA KINABALU, 23 August 2021; Sabah is proud to be part of the Hybrid City Alliance that will help leverage multi-destination events in partnership with Kuala Lumpur, Penang and Kuching.

“We are appreciative that MyCEB included Kota Kinabalu in this alliance. Being a member of the Hybrid City Alliance, we have the benefits of connecting with global network partners and foster collaboration through knowledge sharing, innovation and tools to produce hybrid and multi-city events,” says Sabah Tourism Board CEO Noredah Othman.

“We had a productive engagement session recently, moderated by Place Borneo through its #TuesdayTalk online session addressing business event opportunities for Sabah.*

“Representatives from the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC), Discovery Tours Sabah, a local Destination Management Company and MyCeb shared views on how the industry is indeed a symbiosis of many related suppliers that contributes to the local economy,” Noredah explained.

In addition, Sabah Tourism has recently revised the MICE Incentive 2021 which prior to this only supported physical events.

“As physical events remain unfeasible, we tweaked the incentive to allow hybrid and virtual events instead. This incentive is specifically for Sabah based organizers and organizers are urged to ensure SOP compliance at all times,” said Noredah.

Financial support up to a maximum of MYR10,000 is provided for hybrid events with a minimum of 100 participants, 30% physical attendees and 70% virtual attendees, whereas virtual events with a minimum of 50 participants will receive financial support of MYR1,500 per event. This support only covers events held before 31 December 2021.

For more details on this incentive visit http://be.sabahtourism.com/mice-incentive/

*For more about business event opportunities, see the following YouTube link. The discussion starts around 6 minutes into the video.

TuesdayTalk LIVE: Exploring BE Opportunities in Sabah