Radisson opens resort and spa in India

MUMBAI, 26 August 2021: Radisson Hotel Group announced, Tuesday, the opening of Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, located a 15- minute drive from both Lonavala and Khandala railway stations.

A drivable getaway with convenient air, rail and road connectivity from Mumbai and Pune, the hill destination offers tourist attractions such as Rajmachi Point, Lonavala Lake, Duke’s Nose and Karla Caves.

The resort is spread over a 14,100 sqm hillside property in Lonavala, offering sweeping views of the majestic Sahyadri range and one of the largest venues for hosting off-site meetings and large weddings.

Radisson Hotel Group managing director and vice president, operations, South Asia Zubin Saxena said: “Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala is a key opening for us in 2021. The resort’s perfect location and MICE facilities make it an attractive venue for guests looking to host destination weddings, large corporate or social functions. The opening provides further momentum to our strategic expansion plans in West India where we are already present in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Alibaug, Karjat, Nagpur and will add Nashik to the list by the end of the year.”

The 103-room Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala is easily accessible by road or rail for guests travelling from Mumbai, Pune and Khandala. The resort offers easy access to tourist attractions such as Bushi Dam, Narayani Dham Temple, Lonavala Lake and the celebrity wax museum.

The property, developed by Monarch Hospitality, named Alok Kaul as the general manager.