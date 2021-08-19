Qatar’s airline and airport win top ratings

DOHA, Qatar, 19 August 2021: Qatar Airways gained recognition for its Covid-19 hygiene safety and service quality with four five-star ratings awarded by Skytrax.

Hamad International Airport recently won Airport of the Year 2021, and Qatar Airways received the prestigious Skytrax Five-Star rating across four categories – Best Airline Rating, Airline Covid-19 Safety Rating, Best Airport Rating, and Airport Covid-19 Safety Rating. Qatar Airways beats other global carriers and air hubs worldwide for Covid-19 safety and premium service quality.

Currently, Qatar is open to fully vaccinated visitors who must also show a negative COVID-19 PCR test done 48 hours before their flight.

Qatar Airways, vice president of sales for Southeast Asia and South Asia Subcontinent, Jared Lee, commented: “We are honoured to be awarded multiple Skytrax’s 5-Star ratings for both Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport.

“Since the initial outbreak of Covid-19, we have taken stringent measures to keep our passengers and employees safe, and these awards are a testament to our efforts. Operating throughout the entire pandemic has also given Qatar Airways the expertise and experience to implement the best onboard hygiene measures using the latest technology. We strive to be the best in every category and will continue to provide exceptional service, dependable flight schedules, and safeguard our passengers’ health.”

Qatar Airways is also the first airline in the Middle East to trial the IATA Travel Pass Digital Passport mobile app and organised the world’s first fully-vaccinated flight in early April 2021, where the airline’s ground staff, operating crew and passengers were fully vaccinated.