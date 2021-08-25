Online projects aid tourism recovery

PETALING JAYA, 25 August 2021: Tourism Productivity Nexus supported by Malaysia Productivity Corporation kickstarts tourism recovery efforts through an online tourism programme, Malaysia Virtual Experience (MyVXp).

The effort aligns with MPC’s direction in maximising technology to accelerate productivity growth in tourism.

MPC director-general Dato’ Abdul Latif Haji Abu Seman said: “We have to leverage what remains constant during this difficult period. If we don’t, productivity might stay at the lowest level, and the economy might not recover well as expected.”

This year, Tourism Productivity Nexus has extended the MyVXp programme to students in higher learning institutions in collaboration with HELP University.

TPN Champion UzaidiUdanis said: “We are more than happy to see some of the hosts who attended our programme last year have ventured on their own to showcase their products online. This year we go a bit further to facilitate the ready hosts to market and promote their showcases, and we go a bit further too to extend the programme to a new target group, the students. Currently, TPN is developing microlearning videos on MyVXp module.”

He called for the general public to “support our tourism industry players and Malaysia’s tourism industry itself. The industry is still dying and will take a long time to recover. Without strong support, the industry will die, and the once Malaysia Truly Asia that we know will be just a part of the history lesson.”

Malaysia Virtual Experience (MyVXp) programme by TPN started in 2020 in response to the impact of the pandemic. To date, TPN has mentored nearly 1000 hosts with skills to showcase live online experiences featuring tourism attractions and products, gastronomy, cultural and traditional products, and destinations.

Among the most interesting showcases is History Walk Around George Town by Tiger Tatt, Travelog Malaysia by Mimi Salleh, Reminiscing Malaysian Jazz by Azim Sulaiman, Little Ghost Lane (Kwai Chai Hong) by Bernice Leong, Langkawi Living the Dream by Ganny Del Rahim, The Little Farmer by Muhammad, The Friendly Samanea Saman by Anis Sabhee, and The Malaysian Culture by Lisa.

About Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC)

Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) is a statutory body under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI). MPC promotes productivity, quality, and competitiveness to the industries and organisations in Malaysia. MPC’s vision is to be the leading organisation in productivity enhancement for global competitiveness and innovation.

(Source: Bernama)