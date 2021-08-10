One trip, one shot at a time

SEATTLE, 10 August 2021: Expedia Group’s brands that include Expedia, Hotels.com, Vrbo, Orbitz, Travelocity, Hotwire, ebookers and CheapTickets are backing a UNICEF effort ‘one trip and one shot at a time.’

Launched last week, each purchase made via Expedia Group’s mobile apps will result in a donation to help UNICEF’s global Covid-19 response, including distributing safe, effective Covid-19 vaccines, diagnostics, and treatments in over 180 countries.

Customers can download any app from one of the Expedia Group brands, plan and purchase a trip through the app and in turn, they can help get a vaccine to someone, somewhere in the world who needs it. Travellers can visit here for full programme details.

Currently, less than 1%t of the global supply is reaching those living in low-income countries, and as the world’s single biggest buyer of vaccines, UNICEF can help address the logistical challenge currently facing many low-income countries around the world in obtaining vaccines and medicine to treat Covid-19.

“Right now, the most significant obstacle to all people being able to roam the world freely remains the lack of access to Covid-19 vaccines,” said Expedia Group vice chairman and chief executive officer Peter Kern. “We are proud to contribute to UNICEF and what will be the single largest and most rapid global vaccine deployment ever. I hope other companies, and anyone else who can, will join us in accelerating vaccine rollout, fighting global inequity, and igniting a movement that will help bring the world together. We all must do our part for the world to be truly open again.”

A portion of every eligible booking will support UNICEF’s global Covid-19 response. With the help of travellers around the world, the Expedia Group estimates it will donate a minimum of USD10 million to deliver Covid-19 vaccinations to people who need them most.

Full programme terms and conditions can be found here. Learn more about UNICEF’s work at www.unicef.org.