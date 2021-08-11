One-off flight for sandbox travellers

BANGKOK, 11 August 2021: THAI Smile will offer a one-off flight on 14 August from Phuket to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok to facilitate Phuket Sandbox travellers who need to transfer to the Thai capital.

Currently, no domestic flights are scheduled in and out of Phuket, except for a Nok Air flight that flies empty to Phuket to pick up passengers for a transfer to U-Tapao airport on Thailand’s east coast around 180 km south of the Thai capital’s Suvarnabhumi airport.

THAI Smile’s one-way special flight (WE8087) will depart Phuket Saturday 14 August at 1430 and arrive at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport 1600.

The quoted fare for the one-way transfer is THB 4300, inclusive of fees and tax. Passengers get a 20 Kg check-in luggage allowance. Extra weight costs THB70 per kg.

The cutoff date for booking and purchasing fares is midday on 12 August, according to authorised agent Phuket Destination.

Tickets will be issued directly by the airline not later than 13 August with confirmation via email.

For more details contact Phuket Destination Tel 089 729 1552, Line id @phuketdestination, Facebook: PhuketDestinationThailand, Whatapp 095 427 6999.