Norwegian Prima floats out

SINGAPORE 17 August 2021: Norwegian Cruise Line confirmed at the weekend its new ship, Norwegian Prima, floated out from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, marking a major construction milestone.

The float out signifies the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima, including the striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as “Peeta.”

Work now continues on Norwegian Prima’s interior fittings and guest accommodation before she is officially delivered to NCL and commences sailing in summer 2022.

“A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special”, said NCL president and chief executive officer Harry Sommer. “Our 18th ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class,”

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s Prima Class, the brand’s first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years. At 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and with a capacity for 3,215 guests at double occupancy.

Commencing Summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer bucket-list itineraries in northern Europe with voyages from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Copenhagen, Denmark giving guests the opportunity to explore the stunning Norwegian Fjords and Baltic Sea.

She will then sail a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to New York via Scotland’s Shetland Islands, Halifax in Nova Scotia and extended overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland. Through the Fall and Winter, Norwegian Prima will offer a variety of port-rich Bermuda and Caribbean cruises from New York, Galveston, TX, Miami and Orlando, FL (Port Canaveral), including calls to Harvest Caye, the Company’s private resort destination in Belize as well as NCL’s private island, Great Stirrup Cay, in the Bahamas.