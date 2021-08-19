Norwegian names senior VP sales Asia

SINGAPORE 19 August 2021: Norwegian Cruise Line names Braydon Holland as its senior director of sales for Asia.

He is responsible for driving the sales strategy throughout the Asia region, including China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Braydon Holland.

Holland has more than 28 years of industry experience with world-class travel brands, including 20 years in cruise and nine years based in Asia.

As sales and marketing director for Star Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, he grew the NCL brand to become an established business throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Holland then took on the role of vice president sales at Genting Hong Kong. He led the sales performance for the multi-brand cruise division that included Star Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Dream Cruises and Crystal Cruises – across the Asia Pacific.

“After five years, I’m thrilled to return to the NCL family at such a pivotal time for international travel and cruise, and I look forward to continuing to build close working relationships with our valued trade partners and my new team as we take NCL to the next level,” Holland commented.