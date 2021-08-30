Malaysia launches virtual travel expo

KUALA LUMPUR, 30 August 2021: The Digital Travel Technology Association of Malaysia (DiTTAM) hosted the first-ever Virtual Tourism Expo 2021 (VTE2021) at the weekend.

VTE 2021 gained the support of Tourism Malaysia, state tourism offices, and local industry players promoting domestic tourism.

This collaboration was in line with the Malaysian government’s policy to promote domestic tourism, which should resume in September or October.

It also created a virtual marketing platform for industry players directly involved in offering domestic packages and services.

VTE 2021 was organised virtually by DiTTAM and hosted on the DiTTAM Virtual Convention Centre platform 1000 to 2200, 27 to 29 August 2021.

The virtual show provided a new experience for the expo visitors through a 3D virtual exhibition space to emulate a physical exhibition hall. Previously, the virtual exhibition halls were primarily two-dimensional.

Visitors had an opportunity to interact virtually with the various exhibitors and buy online bargain tourism packages through the sophisticated 3D digital technology provided by DiTTAM.

Tourism Malaysia, together with the state tourism offices such as Langkawi, Perak, Pahang, Penang, Selangor and Melaka, participated in VTE 2021. In addition, the virtual show attracted participation from golf clubs and scuba diving associations. Homestays, hotels, resorts and tourism agents had a presence at VTE 2021 over the three days.

The Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture’s secretary-general, YBhg Datuk Wira Dr Zari Bin Hamat, officially opened the show.

Visitors joined the show using their laptop computers, tablets or smartphones without facing any visitor capacity limits.

Organising VTE2021 demonstrated how technology has evolved during the Covid-19 pandemic realities to provide a workable and efficient alternative to the physical travel show.