LADA CEO supports tour boat community

LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 17 August 2021: The Langkawi Development Authority recently appointed chief executive officer, YBrs. Tuan Nasaruddin Bin Abdul Muttalib, to head the agency that leads the island’s tourism and economic development, including sustainable tourism projects.

He takes over from the former LADA chief executive officer YBrs Dr Hezri Adnan whose two-year contract expired last April.

Photo Credit: LADA. YBrs. Tuan Nasaruddin Bin Abdul Muttalib.

Many of LADA’s sustainable tourism initiatives support communities and are linked to Langkawi’s 550-million-year-old Machinchang Cambrian Geoforest Park, inscribed by Unesco in 2007 as Southeast Asia’s first geopark.

Last week, LADA, in collaboration with Langsura Geopark (LGSB), continues its support programme for tourism industry workers whose sources of income have been gravely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic by providing them with squid-fishing equipment valued at MYR30,000 per person.

The main objective of this recovery project is to pave a path for the badly affected tour boat operators in discovering new economic fields as their alternative source of income.

The programme is also part of the efforts introduced under the Langkawi Economy Roadmap Plan (HELANG) with the participation of 10 tour boat operators who are also based at Jeti Teluk Baru, Langkawi.

LADA’S board of directors has approved a specific allocation of MYR3 million for HELANG programme, which has been implemented since the middle of last year. Until now, more than 500 participants have benefited from it. Some of them include Langkawi’s tourism industry players such as taxi drivers, tour guides, cultural artists, and small entrepreneurs.