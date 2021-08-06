Iberia partners with Visit Maldives

MALE, Maldives, 6 August 2021: Visit Maldives will conduct a joint marketing promotion with Iberia, one of the leading airlines serving Spain.

The destination marketing organisation will partner with the airline to position the Maldives as a top of the mind destination and a safe haven for Spanish travellers.

A combination of onboard, online, social media and external channels will be used to present the campaign to travellers in Europe and Latin America during August.

Flying to 48 countries and 138 destinations worldwide, Iberia Airline is one of the leading airlines in Europe and the Latin American market. Statistics indicate that an impressive 7 million travellers fly Iberia

Airlines each month and the airlines have over 2 million followers on its social media platforms.

As part of the onboard actions, Maldives will be featured in Iberian Airlines boarding passes and advertised in the business cabin. A main banner of Maldives will be featured on the Iberia Airlines’ website

homepage, and the Maldives will also be featured in Iberia’s newsletters.

Last month, Iberia commenced direct flights between Madrid and Male’ with 218 passengers travelling onboard Iberia’s maiden flight to the Maldives. Throughout August, the Spanish airline will offer three weekly flights to the Maldives.

As of May 2021, Maldives welcomed over 6,249 travellers from the Spanish market, making it the 13th top market for the Maldives. With direct connectivity from Madrid to Male’, the arrivals from Spain are expected to increase over the next few months. During the first half of the year, the Maldives welcomed 510,549 travellers.

The country reopened its borders for tourists of all nationalities on 15 July 2020, with rigorous procedures in place to ensure the safety of tourists and tourism workers.

Tourists are required to fill an online health declaration form within 24 hours prior to their departure, as well as have a negative PCR test result conducted 96 hours prior to their departure.