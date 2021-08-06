Hotelbeds teams up with Prioticket

PALMA, Spain, 6 August 2021: Hotelbeds, the world’s leading bedbank, announced this week a new deal with Prioticket, a global platform serving the experiences industry worldwide.

Prioticket connects operators with local and global reseller channels to create a unified customer solution. It enables operators working in the experiences sector to accept bookings via a single platform.

This new partnership will give Hotelbeds the opportunity to expand its ‘Beyond The Bed’ product line of activities and theme parks by gaining access to Prioticket’s extensive portfolio.

In return, Prioticket will expand its global reach by gaining access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel buyers based in more than 140 source markets around the world, including high-value channels such as travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and points redemption programmes.

Hotelbeds activities tours & cruises global director Pedro Bazán said: “We are delighted to have the opportunity to distribute Prioticket’s extensive catalogue of activities and theme parks. Over the past few years, we have worked hard to offer a truly attractive and competitive portfolio of ancillary products, and we believe that the integration with Prioticket is yet another step in our journey to offer our clients the best products from all around the world.”