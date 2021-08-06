Gardens transform Parkroyal

SINGAPORE, 6 August 2021: Following the SGD45-million overhaul, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay, owned by Pan Pacific Hotels Group, has completed a remake that positions it as Singapore’s first ‘Garden-in-a-Hotel’.

Parkroyal Collection general manager Melvin Lim explains, “The brand was created to champion sustainability and living responsibly, promote iconic architecture and design, as well as embrace wellness and lifestyle.”

The remake highlights the hotel’s skylit atrium that claims to be the largest in Southeast Asia, while the property houses more than 2,400 plants, trees, shrubs and ground cover from more than 60 varieties of flora.

The building’s iconic structure was preserved during the nine-month-long transformation, which should prevent more than 51,300 tonnes of carbon dioxide from being produced during construction – equivalent to cutting down 8.7 million trees or destroying an area larger than all of the nature reserves in Singapore.

An Urban Farm has also been added with over 60 varieties of fruit, vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, which form the backbone of the farm-to-table concept at the hotel’s restaurants, bars and spa. Room rates start from SGD228++ per person.