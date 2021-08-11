Free World Expo Pass on offer

DUBAI, 11 August 2021: Emirates, the official airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has launched exclusive offers, including free day passes to visit the World Expo scheduled to open 1 October

Emirates customers visiting Dubai or travelling through Dubai, anytime during the much-awaited mega-event 1 October 2021 to 31 March 2022, will be eligible to receive a free Emirates Expo Day Pass for every flight ticket booked with Emirates.





The special offer is valid on all return tickets that include a flight to or through Dubai for travel dates between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2021.

The offer is applicable to ticket classes booked through Emirates for flights on flydubai and customers travelling to anywhere on Emirates’ global network with a connection time of at least six hours in Dubai.

One-way ticket holders whose journey originates outside the UAE are entitled to receive the complimentary Expo Day Pass if travelling to Dubai or onwards to other destinations if the minimum connection time is met.

The special added-value offer applies to all fare types, including Special, Saver, Flex and Flex Plus. For more information on this promotion, visit the dedicated offer page.

As a Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, Emirates will soon launch various Expo-themed packages to allow its worldwide customers to enjoy the excitement of the 182-day event and experience what its host city of Dubai has to offer.

Expo Dubai 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai will be the first World Expo ever hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region. Through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world through sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

The six-month spectacular’s bustling programme featuring more than 190 pavilions will be packed with experiences to suit all ages and interests, including a rich line-up of themed weeks, entertainment and edutainment, while art and culture vultures, foodies and technology fanatics can expect to enjoy exhibits, workshops, performances, live shows and more.

Travel and aviation enthusiasts can visit the Emirates’ dedicated pavilion to experience the future of commercial aviation in UAE’s centennial year 2071.

At the centre of this must-see pavilion, visitors can expect to engage in immersive experiences that will provide a glimpse into the future of aircraft cabin design, how the flying experience is being redefined, as well upcoming lightweight materials and technologies that will improve flying performance and fuel economy for a sustainable future.

As international borders reopen and travel restrictions ease, Emirates continues to expand its network safely and sustainably. The airline has resumed passenger services to over 120 destinations and has recovered close to 90% of its pre-pandemic network. Emirates customers can enjoy convenient and seamless connections to the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and the Asia Pacific via Dubai. For more information on entry requirements for international visitors to Dubai visit: https://www.emirates.com/english/help/covid-19/dubai-travel-requirements/