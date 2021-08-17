“Dancing In The Moonlight” Mooncake Festival

GEORGETOWN, Penang, 17 August 2021: Hard Rock Hotel Penang is thrilled to introduce its first mooncakes selection for guests to commemorate the coming Mooncake Festival.

Themed as ‘Dancing In The Moonlight” the newly launched mooncakes are bundled in a mixture of four flavourful baked mooncakes and are presented in two beautifully designed Hard Rock brand gift boxes.

All mooncakes are halal certified. Six delectable mooncake flavours that include true-to-tradition classic baked favourites and contemporary decadent creations are available for sale from now until 20 September 2021.

• Red Bean

• Pure White Lotus

• Pandan Lotus Single Yolk

• Golden Butter Milk

• Tiramisu Walnut

• Chocolate

Premium Mooncake Box (Normal Price: RM158 per box)

Each mooncake bundle in the Premium Mooncake Box is carefully packed with four delicious baked mooncakes, each with different choices of flavours in a beautifully designed and finished Hard Rock brand premium mooncake box.

• Traditional – Pandan Lotus Single Yolk (2 pieces), Red Bean, Pure White Lotus

• Mix n’ Match – Red Bean, Pure White Lotus, Tiramisu Walnut, Chocolate

• Rockin’ Rainbow – Red Bean, Pure White Lotus, Golden Butter Milk, Chocolate

• Lil’ Rockers – Red Bean, Tiramisu Walnut, Chocolate (2 pieces

Exclusive Mooncake Case (Normal Price: RM 288 per case)

Each mooncake bundle in the Exclusive Mooncake Case includes four flavourful mooncakes, exquisitely presented in an exclusive stylish case inclusive of a limited-edition Mooncake Series Pin. The Exclusive Mooncake Case is truly exclusive with only 500 cases and pins specially manufactured for the discerning VIPs.

• Symphony – Pandan Lotus Single Yolk, Golden Butter Milk, Red Bean, Pure White Lotus

• Rhapsody – Pandan Lotus Single Yolk, Golden Butter Milk, Tiramisu Walnut, Chocolate

Limited-Time Offers and Discounts

Hard Rock Hotel Penang is extending the following limited-time offers to guests who wish to buy early before the Mooncake Festival ends.

• 20% Early Bird discount from now to 31 August 2021

• 15% Special Offer discount from 1 to 20 September 2021

• 20% discount to all Stage Pass Members from now to 20 September 2021

How to Order: To place an online order, click here.

Bulk Purchase: Enjoy discounts of up to 35%, please contact the sales team at sales.penang@hardrockhotels.net.

About Hard Rock Hotel Penang

Located at the famous Batu Ferringhi Beach in Penang, Hard Rock Hotel Penang is a trendy hotel that sets itself apart from the conventional beach resort; blending rich music culture, contemporary design, and family-friendly facilities. The hotel boasts 250-rooms and suites, most of which feature beach frontage. The modern structure is completed with tastefully furnished bedrooms and modern in-room amenities. Hard Rock Hotel Penang features the largest free-form pool in Penang. With a large play area, the pool is a hit with children.

(YOUR STORIES – HPL)