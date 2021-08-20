CWT strengthens APAC sales

SINGAPORE, 20 August 2021: CWT, a global travel management platform, has appointed Cheng Meng Hwang as head of its global market management & development APAC team.

Based in Singapore and reporting to Belinda Hindmarsh, senior vice president, head of global market management & development, Hwang will steer the CWT APAC business through local expansion.

Cheng Meng Hwang.

“As we continue to see a return to travel in many parts of the APAC region, I am thrilled to welcome Cheng Meng, Hwang to the team to accelerate our efforts in delivering world-class client partnerships, support and service,” said Hindmarsh.

A 25-year veteran in the Global Distribution System and Travel IT industry, before joining CWT, Hwang held several global and regional leadership positions with Amadeus and Abacus (now Sabre). He has spent almost half of his career overseas, managing business units in China, India and the USA.