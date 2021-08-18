LANGKAWI, Malaysia, 18 August 2021: Share your throwback pictures of a holiday in Langkawi, and you stand a chance to win a free holiday on Malaysia’s popular tourist island when travel returns.

Under the banner of the island’s Naturally Langkawi campaign, the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA) launched the photo competition on 10 August.

Designed to reach travellers who visited the island in the past and are yearning to return, one stunning photo with an appealing descriptive caption could do the trick. You have until 10 September to post your entries, and prize winners will be announced on 27 September that just happens to be World Tourism Day.

Tourism experts in Malaysia are talking about domestic travel, possibly returning to Langkawi island as early as September, starting with cruises. It’s a long shot, but LADA officials are also hopeful that international travel will return in late December. For the photo competition winners, the prizes will remain valid until the end of September 2022.

Three prizes up for grabs

First Prize:

Three-day, two-night stays at a five-star hotel with daily breakfast for two plus two entry tickets to one attraction in Langkawi.

Second Prize:

Three-day, two-night stays at a four-star hotel with daily breakfast for two plus two entry tickets to one attraction in Langkawi.

Third Prize:

Three-day, two night stays at a three-star hotel with daily breakfast for two plus two entry tickets to one attraction in Langkawi.

Prizes are valid for one year from October 2021.

The competition is open to a worldwide audience. Follow these simple steps to participate.

1) Make sure you follow naturallylangkawi Instagram and Facebook page.

2) Publish any Langkawi throwback picture with your most stunning/creative caption, not more than 100 words.

3) Remember to hashtag #naturallylangkawi #langkawithrowback

4) Make sure your account is not private (so that our team can check repost).

5) Nominate your friends and families to take this challenge. You may comment multiple times by nominating different friends; the more you comment, the higher your chance of winning.

Terms and conditions apply: https://naturallylangkawi.my/langkawi-throwback/ or visit https://www.facebook.com/Naturallylangkawi