BA teams up with Jetstar for transit travel

SINGAPORE, 27 August 2021: British Airways provides transit options to multiple destinations in Asia using Jetstar Asia flights out of Singapore’s Changi Airport.

Eligible customers travelling on British Airways from London to Singapore will now be able to connect to the following cities* Bangkok, Phuket, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Jakarta, Surabaya, Manila, Clark, Phnom Penh, Ho Chi Minh City operated by Jetstar Asia (*based on local government entry requirements).

Passengers will be met by British Airways or Jetstar Asia team members on arrival in Singapore and handed over their onward boarding pass. Customers will then be guided to a transit holding area in the terminal where they wait for the flight departure.

British Airways’ head of sales, Asia Pacific, Noella Ferns said: “We are delighted to be able to offer new travel options on Jetstar Asia to customers connecting via Singapore to cities that are currently connected by direct British Airways flights.

“We welcome this opportunity as it provides our customers great flexibility and options to travel to their favourite destinations in Asia. The safety of our customers and colleagues has always been at the heart of everything we do. We have introduced a range of precautionary measures onboard our flights to provide stress and hassle-free travel.”

British Airways has also introduced a number of measures at the airport and onboard to look after the safety of its customers and crew. These include social distancing measures, the wearing of face masks (which remain in place) and hand sanitiser stations. Before travel, customers will also receive details of how they can prepare for their journey, including information on discounted testing providers.