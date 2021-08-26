A holiday minus the luggage hassle

BANGKOK, 26 August 2021: Six Senses guests can enjoy the freedom of travelling light and sending their bags ahead of time to any of the brand’s properties worldwide.

Thanks to a partnership with Luggage Free, they can eliminate the hassle of carrying, checking and claiming baggage at the airport. The convenient door-to-door shipping service also covers a wide range of items, including golf clubs, skis and snowboards.

“Partnering with Luggage Free will allow our guests to begin their vacation before even arriving at their Six Senses destination,” said Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas chief commercial officer Bryan Gabriel.

Luggage Free’s online booking platform allows guests to generate a customized quote or process an order in seconds. Reservations may also be placed over the phone with a personal travel concierge or at any Six Senses destination.

Luggage Free offers no-contact pickups at the guests’ preferred time of day from a residence, business, hotel, resort and more. The service also includes complimentary insurance, real-time tracking, and an on-time delivery guarantee.