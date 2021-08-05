KUCHING, 5 August 2021: Sarawak Tourism Board is inviting local tourism industry partners who have registered trade companies licensed by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC) to apply for the Sarawak Tourism Online Ecosystem Fund (STOEF) programme.

Open to Sarawak inbound tour operators, hotels, homestay clusters, handicrafts entrepreneurs and tourism-related SATA members, the STOEF programme focuses on strengthening local tourism businesses by enhancing their digital presence is now in phase 2. Currently, 50% of the total budget allocation have been taken up.

In line with Sarawak’s ongoing digital economy agenda, Sarawak Tourism Board introduced STOEF last year, a catalytic programme to expand Sarawak Tourism’s Digital footprint as part of its mission to rebuild the local tourism economy affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The first phase of the STOEF programme in 2020 saw 45 successful participants use the fund towards improving their digital presence.

Interested applicants can apply through STB’s website at https://sarawaktourism.com/stb-incentives/ before 30 September 2021. The fund is allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Successful applicants will receive financial incentives of up to MYR5,000 per application for website development design and maintenance, supporting booking engines, content production and digital advertising that relates to Sarawak tourism.

According to the Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor, STB is always looking at ways and means to provide support, revive the affected tourism industry and play a role to help in improving the ecosystem in the tourism section.

“I am happy to share that so far, the responses for these incentives and funds have been positive among tourism players. I hope that more will take up these initiatives to build their brand online, to be more competitive and relevant in the marketplace. This can also increase Sarawak’s visibility online and facilitate in building interest among potential visitors even before borders are open again,” Sharzede said.

To support the local tourism sector during the pandemic, STB has also initiated other campaigns such as the Sia Sitok Sarawak intra-state campaign and Visitors Incentive Package (VIP) incentives.

For more information, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website: https://sarawaktourism.com