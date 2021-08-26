PHUKET, 26 August 2021: Phuket, the largest island in Thailand, is a well-known honeymoon destination. With amazing beaches around the island, incredible sunset views, vibrant local and food culture, and activities for the active and quiet, Phuket is a great place for you if you are looking to spend quality time with your loved one.

Take a stroll along the beach

Going on a couple’s getaway is a great way to rekindle romance, and strolling on the beach is definitely one on the list for a romantic thing to do in Phuket. You will be spoilt for choice with the many beaches that Phuket has to offer, from the popular Patong beach where you can get into the heart of the action to more deserted beaches like Mai Khao on the northwestern side of Phuket.

TIP: If you’re looking to spend a day at the beach, consider Kata beach on the west coast of Phuket. This 1.5km strip has it all, from relaxing under the sun to catching a surf or snorkel to the many dining options available for you to grab a bite.

Explore the photo-worthy Phuket Old Town

Spend a day exploring Phuket Town and its history, culture, and rich culinary heritage. Slow down in Phuket Town and walk along the many beautifully preserved shophouses that have been around for generations. Take a break in one of the quaint cafés, and discover many southern Thai specialities such as local handicrafts and souvenir stalls in the many unique shops. Don’t forget to get some unique souvenirs to take back home.

Photo: @yuuka082

Photo: @mickymoo.lim





TIP: Get your camera ready as there are many Instagrammable spots along Thalang & Dibuk Roads.

Go Food Hunting in this City of Gastronomy

Phuket, being the first Asian city to be named by UNESCO as a City of Gastronomy, is a great place for you and your partner to bond over food – especially if you both share a love for good food. From street food, local fare to Michelin guide meals, you will be spoilt for choice throughout the island. To get a taste of authentic Phuket, Old Town will be your starting point. From spicy MassamanCurry, Andaman fishball noodles to Hokkien noodles, here’s a guide for eating your way around Phuket Town.





Chalong Bay Rum Distillery

Who would have thought that Phuket could produce one of the rarest, most sought-after rums in the world? Visit Phuket’s first and only distillery and get behind the scene s to learn how the rum is produced. The award-winning distillery uses traditional French distillation techniques combined with sustainable rum production methods.

Chalong Bay conducts tours of its beautiful distillery for visitors, who can also opt for cocktail-making workshops while enjoying the lush tropical compounds. It will be a fun experience to learn something new with your beloved.

TIP: Learn more about Chalong Bay Rum Distillery Experience prior to your trip!

Spend a day with adrenaline-packed activities

Good news for couples who crave an adrenaline rush! Cheer each other on as you spend time together in one of the many action-packed activities. From ATV rides, zip-lining down the lush jungle, to white water rafting, you can definitely get your thrill of adventure in Phuket.

Photo: @saiiptn/Instagram

Slow down and take a trip to the temple

The temples of Phuket are one of the highlights in addition to their beautiful beaches. Spend a Zen day together visiting and learn more about their stunning architecture and historical significance.

Take a trip up the famous Big Buddha Temple that stands tall as a landmark here in Phuket, and take advantage of the panoramic views and scenery overlooking Phuket while you’re there. Another notable temple that you can visit is Wat Chalong – the largest and most revered temple according to the locals, built at the beginning of the nineteenth century and dedicated to two highly venerable monks. The highlight of Wat Chalong is the grand pagoda, decorated with scenes of Buddha’s life which gives you a glimpse of the lives of the people and their connection with Buddhism.

TIP: You will need to be barefoot inside the temple. Photography is allowed but remember to be quiet and respectful. Most importantly, monks must not be touched.

Indulge in a pampering massage session for two

After spending days outdoors at the beach, exploring the island, pamper your partner and self with a traditional massage treatment. There is no shortage of spa facilities in Phuket, ranging from budget-friendly to high-end luxury. For a clean environment at an affordable price, you can consider NARA Massage and Spa. Certified by SHA Plus+ (Amazing Thailand Safety & Health Administration) with 100% of their staff fully vaccinated, you can be assured of your health, on top of a relaxing time.

Photo: @naramassage.spa / Instagram

Romantic sunset dinner at The Boathouse Phuket

What can be more romantic than sharing a toast with your beloved, indulging in a delectable meal accompanied by the gentle sea breeze as the sun sets over the horizon?

Don’t miss out on a dinner at The Boathouse Restaurant, an iconic beachfront restaurant located in the boutique hotel The Boathouse Phuket. Having been in operation at Kata Beach for more than 30 years, this place is a top favourite among local residents and visitors alike. Boasting an unobstructed view of the Andaman Sea, it is the perfect place to catch a spectacular sunset as you enjoy each other’s company.

WHERE TO STAY: The Boathouse Phuket

Located on idyllic Kata Beach, with panoramic views of the Andaman Sea and spectacular sunsets, the Boathouse Phuket promises intimate and personable service. Rooms and amenities are designed to provide a home away from home experience.

The Boathouse Phuket has officially received “SHA Plus” certified by Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration, which reassure all visitors that their staff have vaccinated and are ready to welcome guests.

Book Direct with The Boathouse Phuket and enjoy daily THB 800 Food & Beverage credit.

Find Out More

This article is brought to you by Hpaper Online.

Subscribe now to receive more travel inspirations and exclusive offers.