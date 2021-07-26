Vistara launches Tokyo flight

DELHI, 26 July 2021: Vistara, India’s privately owned full-service carrier and a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, is now flying a direct service between Delhi and Tokyo Haneda.

The six-year-old airline celebrated the inaugural just a couple of weeks before the grand opening of the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

The once-weekly service departs Delhi at 0300 and arrives in Tokyo Haneda at 1450 (JST). Under the air bubble agreement between India and Japan, Vistara is limited to just one weekly flight using a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

Vistara’s chief executive officer, Leslie Thng commented: “We look forward to further strengthening our presence on this new route in the coming months.”

Flight schedule

Sector Flight No. Days of Operation Departure Arrival Delhi (DEL) – Tokyo Haneda(HND) UK083 Wednesday 0300 1450 Tokyo Haneda (HND) – Delhi (DEL) UK084 Thursday 1750 2335

Meanwhile, India’s Mint online news channel reported last week that Singapore Airlines, Vistara’s joint venture partner, expects the last four Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to be delivered by October 2022, a delay of up to seven months. They will be assigned to Vistara for medium to long-haul routes.

Boeing’s Dreamliner programme has been disrupted by the discovery of defects in the fuselage and nose, leading to a halt in deliveries for much of the past 10 months. Vistara is also in talks with Airbus SE about ordering 13 A320neo aircraft.

Ultimately, Vistara plans to have a fleet of 70 aircraft by 2023 up from the current 48 aircraft, including 37 Airbus A320s, three Airbus A321neo, six Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on 9 January 2015.