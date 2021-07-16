Tripadvisor Plus signs up first partners

SINGAPORE, 16 July 2021: Tripadvisor announced Thursday that three hotel groups, with a combined portfolio of close to 500 properties, are among the first hotel chains to connect directly to Tripadvisor Plus, a new annual subscription that offers members endless travel savings, perks and VIP services.

Barceló Hotel Group (BHG), Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) and Pestana Hotel Group are the first hotel chains to directly connect to Tripadvisor Plus at the corporate group level, meaning accommodations within their portfolios will be automatically enrolled into the programme, offering special rates and perks to Tripadvisor Plus members.

For the three hotel groups, Tripadvisor Plus offers a new model of room distribution. Unlike traditional online travel agents, Tripadvisor does not charge participating hotels any commission fee per booking. Instead, it draws revenue from travellers via annual membership fees.

About the Partners

Barceló Hotel Group is among the top 30 largest hotel chains in the world, with more than 250 urban and holiday hotels and more than 55,000 rooms, distributed in 22 countries and marketed under four different brands: Barcelo, Royal Hideaway, Occidental and Allegro hotels.

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations. It has several distinct hotel brands, including Grand Millennium, Millennium, M Social, Copthorne and Kingsgate, throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States.

Pestana Hotel Group is the largest international tourism and leisure group of Portuguese origin and owns and manages 100 properties across three continents. The Pestana Hotel Group comprises four hotel brands: Pestana Hotels and Resorts, Pestana Pousadas de Portugal, Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels and Pestana Collection Hotels.