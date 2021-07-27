Philippines fears Delta spread

MANILA, 27 July 2021: Thailand and Malaysia are the latest countries to join the Philippines’ list of nationalities banned from entering the country effective last Sunday

Claiming the ban was needed to cut the risk of the Covid-19 Delta variant spreading, the presidential spokesperson said restrictions on travel from the two Southeast Asian nations would remain until 31 July. The Philippines earlier banned travellers from eight countries, including Indonesia and India.

Earlier the Philippine government banned travellers from India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates until the cut-off date of 15 July.

Meanwhile, the Philippines Department of Tourism warned that travellers must strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols amid the threat of the more transmissible Delta variant.

Under Inter-Agency Task Force Resolution 128, point-to-point travel is still allowed without age restrictions subject to a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test-before-travel requirement for those below 18 and above 65 years old.

“Individuals of all ages may still pursue their travel plans, but needless to say, with the threat of the Delta variant, our travellers must practice extra caution and strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines of the LGU of destination,” Tourism chief Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement Saturday.

The statement came after Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte were placed under GCQ with heightened restrictions starting Friday until 31 July.

(Source: PNA)