THAI reconfigures sandbox flights

BANGKOK, 23 July 2021: Thai Airways International has adjusted two of its flight schedules for services between Phuket and destinations in Europe following last week’s Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand order that restricts domestic flights.

The CAAT order grounds all domestic flights to and from 13 deep red zones, namely Bangkok and 12 provinces in central Thailand. It means there are no domestic flights from the Thai capital to tourist destinations around the country, except for three daily sealed flights to Samui offered by Bangkok Airways to support the Samui Plus project.

THAI is supporting the Phuket Sandbox project with direct flights from Europe to Phuket. The latest change extends the route to terminate in Bangkok.

The airline’s chief commercial officer Nond Kalinta said the changes would provide a more convenient flight schedule for Phuket Sandbox programme travellers.

• TG922 route Bangkok – Phuket – Frankfurt will be adjusted as follows:

Effective 29 July 2021, the flight departs Bangkok 1955 every Thursday arriving in Phuket at 2125 and then departing from Phuket at 2240, arriving in Frankfurt at 0600 (local time) on the following day.

• TG916 route Bangkok – Phuket – London will be adjusted as follows:

Effective 30 July 2021, the flight departs Bangkok at 2110 every Friday arriving in Phuket at 2240 and then departing from Phuket at 2355, arriving in London at 0715 (local time) on the following day.

The airline said it would offer customers holding THAI tickets on flights from Phuket to Paris, Zurich or Copenhagen who wish to travel on adjusted flights to change their tickets free of charge.